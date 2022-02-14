MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — Coast Guard searching for plane downed off North Carolina coast with 8 people on board.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 14, 2022, 12:59 PM
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — Coast Guard searching for plane downed off North Carolina coast with 8 people on board.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.