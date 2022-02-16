OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » National News » Coast Guard searches Gulf…

Coast Guard searches Gulf for missing cruise ship passenger

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing cruise ship passenger in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said it received a called Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old African American woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles (240 kilometers) offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Officials did not immediately release additional details.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up