CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » National News » Boy, 6, killed in…

Boy, 6, killed in drive-by shooting at park; 4 arrested

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park left a 6-year-old boy dead and four others wounded, authorities said.

The victims were playing basketball when gunfire erupted Sunday, and McComb police arrested four people, age 17 to 19, on a murder charge, the Enterprise-Journal reported.

Pike County Coroner Wally Jones told WLBT-TV that the shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. Sunday. The boy died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, he said.

The newspaper identified those arrested as Malik Reed, 17, Bryan Cameron and Bryceon Thompson, both 18, and Yajari Jackson, 19. All face one count of capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life. It was not immediately clear whether any of the suspects had lawyers who could comment on the charges.

Authorities did not immediately release the ages of the four victims who were wounded.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up