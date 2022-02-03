OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 7:52 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden: US raid in Syria killed top Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

