CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » National News » Biden says US moving…

Biden says US moving forces to protect NATO Baltic allies as Russia bolsters presence in East

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says US moving forces to protect NATO Baltic allies as Russia bolsters presence in East.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up