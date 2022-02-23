CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Authorities: Man killed in break-in after shooting deputy

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 4:30 PM

PERRY, Fla. (AP) — A man was killed while trying to break into a home Wednesday morning after shooting and wounding a deputy during a traffic stop the previous night, officials in Florida said.

Deputies found Gregory Miedema dead at a Dixie County home following a 10-hour manhunt, Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent Mark Perez said during a news conference.

Taylor County Deputy Troy Anderson attempted to pull over Miedema on Tuesday evening on U.S. 19 and Miedema shot the deputy multiple times, officials said. Anderson was airlifted to a Gainesville hospital in critical condition. Taylor and Dixie counties are located west of Gainesville.

Officials issued a blue alert shortly before midnight, informing the public that a law enforcement officer had been wounded on duty.

Several hours later, Miedema attempted to break into the Dixie County home, officials said. Miedema was fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner, officials said. The homeowner was also injured but was expected to recover.

According to state records, Miedema, 33, was a registered sex offender in Lee County. He was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery and other charges in 2011.

