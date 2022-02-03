CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
At least 5 shot in Northern California attack at gas station

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 12:37 AM

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — At least five people were shot Wednesday night at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California before a suspect was arrested, Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said.

An active shooter and five victims were reported at an ampm gas station before the attacker was seen at about 8 p.m. at a Walmart where “more victims have been recorded,” Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts.

The Walmart is about a half-mile from the gas station.

A short time later, Reynolds reported that the suspect was in custody.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

