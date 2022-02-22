CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Appeals court upholds ruling blocking South Carolina abortion law

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 5:28 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court decision that temporarily blocks the enforcement of South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law.

The law would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for fetal cardiac activity. Once activity is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last year, but it was immediately challenged in a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood.

In its ruling Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis, who suspended the law on its second day in effect.

