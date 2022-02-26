CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 12:38 AM

From Feb. 19-25, 2022

From the glamorous new Moschino and Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collections, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, to Natali Sevriukova’s distraught reaction next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, as the country is invaded by Russia, to Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Russia Vasily Nebenzya casting the lone dissenting vote in the United Nations Security Council, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

