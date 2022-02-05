OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
AP Top U.S. News at 7:09 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power

US military faces crisis in Hawaii after leak poisons water

Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole

Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slur after video surfaces

Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list

Arbery killers’ failed pleas may complicate hate crime trial

A year after Trump purge, ‘alt-tech’ offers far-right refuge

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

Todd Gitlin, prominent activist and thinker, dead at 79

US Jews talk identity, Holocaust after Goldberg’s remarks

