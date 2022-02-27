CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:03 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York to lift statewide school mask mandate by March 2

Las Vegas police search for suspects in hookah bar shooting

Even in water-rich Michigan, no guarantee of enough for all

Prayers and despair: Ukrainians in the US decry invasion

No notes, same logo: Dr. Oz’s campaign is like his TV show

CBS’ Chris Licht expected to be named as new CNN chief

After Trayvon Martin, Crump became civil rights go-to lawyer

Trayvon Martin’s mother: ‘Don’t give up’ fight for justice

Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Delta suspends codesharing with Russia’s Aeroflot airline

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up