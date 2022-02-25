CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Attacks from within seen as a growing threat to elections

J&J, distributors finalize $26B landmark opioid settlement

‘Stand your ground’ laws proliferate after Trayvon spotlight

Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience

In trans people, GOP candidates find latest ‘wedge issue’

US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich

Rioter carrying Pelosi’s podium in viral photo gets prison

As ‘stealth omicron’ advances, scientists are learning more

COVID-stricken mom reunites with baby 2 months after birth

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up