AP Top U.S. News at 10:53 p.m. EST

Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast
Jury adjourns for day without verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
New Census director has faith in quality of 2020 numbers
Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Analysis: China’s bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback
Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight
Wright family, activists see injustice in Potter’s sentence
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.