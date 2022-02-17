AP Top U.S. News at 10:47 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough? Homeless crisis, fear of crime shaping LA mayor election…

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough? Homeless crisis, fear of crime shaping LA mayor election Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules EXPLAINER: How Trump testifying about his business hurts him Prosecutors question officer in Floyd killing about training Biden moves to reverse Trump-era limits on green cards Deceased Florida deputy named suspect in 1983 rape, slaying FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections ‘Candy Bomber’ who dropped sweets during Berlin airlift dies Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.