OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:47 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

Homeless crisis, fear of crime shaping LA mayor election

Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

EXPLAINER: How Trump testifying about his business hurts him

Prosecutors question officer in Floyd killing about training

Biden moves to reverse Trump-era limits on green cards

Deceased Florida deputy named suspect in 1983 rape, slaying

FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections

‘Candy Bomber’ who dropped sweets during Berlin airlift dies

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up