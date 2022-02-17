AP Top U.S. News at 10:47 p.m. EST

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
Homeless crisis, fear of crime shaping LA mayor election
Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
EXPLAINER: How Trump testifying about his business hurts him
Prosecutors question officer in Floyd killing about training
Biden moves to reverse Trump-era limits on green cards
Deceased Florida deputy named suspect in 1983 rape, slaying
FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections
‘Candy Bomber’ who dropped sweets during Berlin airlift dies
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.