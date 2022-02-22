AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crimes in his death Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in…

Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crimes in his death Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in Floyd killing EXPLAINER: `Willfulness’ key to 2nd trial over Floyd killing Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor’s shooting National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys Biden agency vacancies to drag on White House priorities Alabama lawmakers advance transgender students bathroom ban Southern Baptist leaders apologize to sex abuse survivor COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids US Navy: 4 die in Hawaii crash of contractor’s helicopter Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.