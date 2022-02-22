CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crimes in his death

Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in Floyd killing

EXPLAINER: `Willfulness’ key to 2nd trial over Floyd killing

Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor’s shooting

National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys

Biden agency vacancies to drag on White House priorities

Alabama lawmakers advance transgender students bathroom ban

Southern Baptist leaders apologize to sex abuse survivor

COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids

US Navy: 4 die in Hawaii crash of contractor’s helicopter

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up