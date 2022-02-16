OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 12:00 AM

More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead

Officer charged in Floyd killing says he deferred to Chauvin

Amir Locke to be eulogized at Minneapolis service

EXPLAINER: Why are thousands of baptisms deemed invalid?

DA: San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim

Online harassment, real harm: Fixing the web’s biggest bug

Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

FBI: Defendants in Arbery killing used repeated racial slurs

Oklahoma set to execute man for role in quadruple slaying

Walter Dellinger, influential scholar and lawyer, dies at 80

