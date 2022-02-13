AP Top U.S. News at 5:59 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within Barely in job, new chief feels heat from Amir Locke shooting…

Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within Barely in job, new chief feels heat from Amir Locke shooting From campus to Congress, colleges urged to end legacy boost S Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls Many faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for vaccine Young workers give unions new hope For Asian American women, Olympics reveal a harsh duality In 2nd Floyd killing trial, judge seeks speed, not emotion Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.