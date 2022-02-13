OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
AP Top U.S. News at 5:59 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within

Barely in job, new chief feels heat from Amir Locke shooting

From campus to Congress, colleges urged to end legacy boost

S Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls

Many faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for vaccine

Young workers give unions new hope

For Asian American women, Olympics reveal a harsh duality

In 2nd Floyd killing trial, judge seeks speed, not emotion

Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party

US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

