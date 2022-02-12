OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 12:00 AM

S Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls

Many faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for vaccine

For Asian American women, Olympics reveal a harsh duality

In 2nd Floyd killing trial, judge seeks speed, not emotion

Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party

US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son

Officials to assess fire at elementary school in Richmond

Study: Fewer crashes after Utah sets strictest DUI law in US

SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

National News

