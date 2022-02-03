OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern

Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison

Aldrich sexual assault scandal hits home far from Blackhawks

Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death

Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence

Tribes: Settlement in opioids case will foster healing

Olympics a sweet, complex homecoming for Chinese diaspora

Art Cooley, co-founder of Environmental Defense Fund, dies

Strained US hospitals seek foreign nurses amid visa windfall

Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up