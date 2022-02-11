SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:07 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Study: Fewer crashes after Utah sets strictest DUI law in US

SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5

NASA’s new space telescope sees 1st starlight, takes selfie

Phoenix police say man shot ex-girlfriend before ambush

Teen bystander: Knew instantly Floyd was `in distress’

California bill would require vaccines for all employees

US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate

Judge in Arbery death federal trial to seat jury Monday

Worker pleads guilty to abusing inmates at US women’s prison

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up