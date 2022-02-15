OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

San Francisco votes on city’s scandal-plagued school board

Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren’t reliable

A-Rod, once scorned by Trump, in group buying his D.C. hotel

West megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years

2 officers plan to testify about George Floyd’s killing

Investigated Colorado clerk wants to run state’s elections

Parkland victim’s dad scales crane near White House

Utah proposes panel to decide when transgender athletes play

Louisville mayor candidate: Gunman aimed directly at me

