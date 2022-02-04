AP Top U.S. News at 9:28 p.m. EST

Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge Man…

Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder

Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge

Man arrested over altercation that badly injured 49ers fan

US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron

Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels

Appeals court: Inmates don’t have a right to pornography

North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down redistricting maps

Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Bloomberg’s daughters

Judge halts VA governor’s opt-out school mask order, for now

California gas utility fined $10M for ratepayer money misuse

