OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:28 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder

Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge

Man arrested over altercation that badly injured 49ers fan

US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron

Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels

Appeals court: Inmates don’t have a right to pornography

North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down redistricting maps

Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Bloomberg’s daughters

Judge halts VA governor’s opt-out school mask order, for now

California gas utility fined $10M for ratepayer money misuse

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up