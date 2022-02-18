CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
AP Top U.S. News at 11:18 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death

Daunte Wright’s mother angered by Potter’s smiling mug shot

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

California bill would have citizens enforce weapons ban

Homeless crisis, fear of crime shaping LA mayor election

Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted over protests

America’s doctor, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards

Sheriff: Black Wisconsin man injured in arrest wasn’t armed

Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

