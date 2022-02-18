AP Top U.S. News at 11:18 p.m. EST

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
Daunte Wright’s mother angered by Potter’s smiling mug shot
Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
California bill would have citizens enforce weapons ban
Homeless crisis, fear of crime shaping LA mayor election
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted over protests
America’s doctor, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards
Sheriff: Black Wisconsin man injured in arrest wasn’t armed
Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model
