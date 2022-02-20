CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:35 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback

Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight

Wright family, activists see injustice in Potter’s sentence

Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff’s sister, husband found dead

Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

Daunte Wright’s mother angered by Potter’s smiling mug shot

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

White House spending targets social justice; criteria vague

Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up