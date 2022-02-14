OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: Thrills -…

AP PHOTOS: Thrills – and agony – as Rams win Super Bowl

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 12:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion on Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 for their first NFL title since the 1999 season and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

The Rams won with a touchdown with 1:25 remaining.

It wasn’t only the game that was entertaining — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar headlined an energetic halftime show. 50 Cent was a special guest.

Here are some of the most compelling moments captured by Associated Press photographers from Super Bowl LVI.

___

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up