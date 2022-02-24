CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Amy Hollyfield named new Dallas Morning News managing editor

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 7:18 PM

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Morning News has named Tampa Bay Times senior editor Amy Hollyfield its new managing editor, the newspaper reported Thursday.

Hollyfield, 51, will succeed Keith Campbell, who retired in December after 31 years with the daily. She will oversee day-to-day newsroom operations and report to executive editor Katrice Hardy when she takes up her duties next month.

In 20 years at the Times, Hollyfield rose from copy editor and page designer to senior deputy editor. She helped launch the fact-checking website PolitiFact in 2007.

The Michigan native also reported for the website, which tracked down every available public record tied to Barack Obama’s citizenship. That reporting won a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting.

Previously, she served as sports editor at the Miami Herald.

