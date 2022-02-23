CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Agency: Migrant fatally shot being detained after escape bid

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 1:13 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Customs and Border Protection officials say the migrant who died of gunshot wounds after a weekend encounter with a Border Patrol agent was shot while being detained following an escape attempt.

A CBP statement Wednesday said the shooting occurred after two agents from a horse patrol unit responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to reports of migrants detected in a remote, mountainous area about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Douglas, Arizona.

Arriving in an area known as Skeleton Canyon, the Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants in the U.S. illegally and spotted a fourth trying to get away. The statement said one agent followed the person downhill into the canyon “and while taking him into custody discharged his firearm fatally wounding the migrant.”

The agents called for backup help, and another two migrants from the same group were found and detained.

Mexico’s consulate in Douglas confirmed Wednesday it is in contact with the family of the deceased, a Mexican citizen.

The Pima County Medical Examiner said an autopsy determined the migrant died from multiple gunshot wounds. It said it would have no more information until the final examination report is released.

