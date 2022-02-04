CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
4 dead, 2 injured after house fire; explosions reported

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 6:49 PM

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. (AP) — A home went up in flames and explosions Wednesday in northeastern Pennsylvania, with four bodies recovered and two people taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, authorities said.

The fire’s cause is being investigated, but a resident of the home told The Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that explosions reported by witnesses as the fire spread probably came from oxygen tanks one of the victims used.

There were eight people in the house when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., and two escaped, state police said. Two other people were taken to a hospital.

Four bodies were recovered, Trooper Deanna Piekanski told the Citizens’ Voice. Autopsies are planned Thursday.

Shickshinny is a small Susquehanna River community in Luzerne County, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

