OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » National News » 2 Miami men get…

2 Miami men get prison time for stealing medical ventilators

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Two Miami men have been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for stealing ventilators bound for a COVID-19 intensive care center in El Salvador as part of a U.S. aid program, officials said.

The ventilators, worth $3 million and owned by the United States Agency for International Development, were stolen in South Florida, according to a news release sent Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office South District of Florida.

Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, 42, who was also known as “Guajiro,” and Luis Urra Montero, 25 and also known as “Flaco,” pleaded guilty to theft of government property. Montero was sentenced this week, while Hernandez was sentenced in December, the news release said.

Court documents show the pair stole a tractor loaded with 192 medical ventilators that were being transported to Miami International Airport on Aug. 9, 2020.

The ventilators had been acquired by USAID and were en route to El Salvador to treat critically ill patients.

Prosecutors said Hernandez and Montero stole the trailer from a lot where the driver had left it overnight. Following an investigation, federal agents recovered most of the stolen ventilators.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up