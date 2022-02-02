2 Dallas police officers face charges from 2020 protests

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police officers accused of injuring demonstrators during 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing fired less-lethal…

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police officers accused of injuring demonstrators during 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing fired less-lethal ammunition at people who were backing away from police and didn’t pose any danger, arrest affidavits said.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the affidavits it obtained Thursday dispute some police and attorney statements that injured protesters weren’t complying with police.

Prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry and former Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams. Police say Williams was fired Jan. 25 for violating the department’s use-of-force policy in a separate incident and Mabry is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Both are accused in cases involving men who suffered serious injuries, including one who lost an eye and another whose cheekbone was smashed.

Mabry was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and official oppression related to the protests, while Williams faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of official oppression.

Prosecutors said that Williams also faces an official oppression charge related to the July incident for which he was fired after being seen on video punching a man.

Williams’ attorney, Robert Rogers, said the affidavits “put a creative spin on these events,” adding that the “false narrative will be completely eviscerated” in court.

Mabry’s attorney, Toby Shook, echoed those comments, saying he expects evidence presented at trial will show at least two of those injured were provocateurs.

“There’s a lot more evidence that’s going to come to light than what’s in that affidavit,” Shook told the newspaper.

