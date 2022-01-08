CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 10:51 AM

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — The roof of a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania collapsed, killing one worker, authorities said.

The collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Springhill Township, Fayette County, the state Department of Environmental Protection said, and a mine safety rescue team was sent.

The person was likely working inside equipment when a portion of the roof fell, officials said. Crews from the company and the rescue team worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it under “a solid, supported area of the roof” so the victim could be removed.

The victm was unresponsive when removed just after 11 p.m. Friday by the rescue team and the Smithfield volunteer fire department, environmental department spokesperson Lauren Fraley said. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, and a name wasn’t released.

The department said it has ordered work halted and will investigate with the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

