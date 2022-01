KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin judge approves agreement by lawyers to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in shootings in…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin judge approves agreement by lawyers to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in shootings in Kenosha.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.