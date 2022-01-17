CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
University of Delaware fraternity sues over new house

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 11:52 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A University of Delaware fraternity is suing the city of Newark over its denial of a request for a new fraternity house. The UD chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, known as PIKE, has owned the property for years, but leased it for use as a sober living home for pregnant women. The News Journal reports that the lease expired at the end of 2021.  PIKE fraternity wants 18 students from the fraternity to live there.. In October, the Newark City Council rejected the proposal, citing concerns about the fraternity’s behavior and the impact the house would have on nearby residents. The lawsuit asks the court to mandate the application be approved because it meets all zoning code criteria.

