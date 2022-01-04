CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » TV host Seth Meyers…

TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 1:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.

NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to scramble to broadcast a new show last month without a live audience and with taped sketches. Fellow TV host Jimmy Fallon also revealed a positive COVID-19 result right before Christmas, despite being fully vaccinated.

Other stars who’ve recently tested positive include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing and LL Cool J.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Feds in D.C. operating under three-hour delay Tuesday after winter weather strikes region

For DoD, solving spectrum sharing is a matter of national, economic security

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up