CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » Tennessee deputy found shot,…

Tennessee deputy found shot, dead in burning home

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was charged Monday in the slaying of a sheriff’s deputy who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home, officials said.

Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, didn’t report for work Sunday evening. A colleague went to check on her and found her home in flames, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters found Puckett’s body inside. She had been shot and was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

James Jackson Conn, 27, of Smyrna, an acquaintance, was arrested after a standoff Monday and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. Conn was being held without bond, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. It was not known if he had an attorney.

Puckett had worked with the sheriff’s office for four years, officials said.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Task force tells agencies how to handle court injunction on vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up