Schools, government offices in Del. close as storm dumps snow

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 11:51 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Schools and government offices in central and southern Delaware are closed as a winter storm dumps several inches of snow on the mid-Atlantic region.

State courts also were closed in all three Delaware counties, although the brunt of the storm was being felt in central Kent and southern Sussex counties.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect through 4 p.m. for Delaware, with expected snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, more than half a foot of snow had already fallen in parts of Delaware by midday, with 7.2 inches in Woodside and 6.8 inches in both Dover and Harrington.

