Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 8:51 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said.

The Wisconsin Lottery didn’t immediately announce where the winning ticket in its state was sold. The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento, the California Lottery said.

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.

The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot was one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but it didn’t rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history.

In the drawing there were also 14 other tickets that won several million dollars.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

