Police: Boy, 14, critically hurt in accidental shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington police say a 14-year-old boy was critically injured in an accidental shooting and another teen is facing charges. Police say officers called to a home on West 30th Street on Thursday afternoon found the 14-year-old gunshot victim inside. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say responding officers took a 15-year-old boy into custody and he was identified as a suspect. The shooting was determined to be accidental. Police say the 15-year-old was charged with assault and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and released on $22,500 unsecured bail.

