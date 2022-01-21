CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Police: Boy, 14, critically hurt in accidental shooting

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 11:31 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington police say a 14-year-old boy was critically injured in an accidental shooting and another teen is facing charges. Police say officers called to a home on West 30th Street on Thursday afternoon found the 14-year-old gunshot victim inside. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say responding officers took a 15-year-old boy into custody and he was identified as a suspect. The shooting was determined to be accidental. Police say the 15-year-old was charged with assault and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and released on $22,500 unsecured bail.

