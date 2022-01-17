CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » National News » Pharrell Williams calls for…

Pharrell Williams calls for economic equity during MLK event

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams is challenging corporate America to “do more” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that in remarks Monday during the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, Williams said big businesses need to invest in people of color and noted that some of them already are.

“Not all businesses,” Williams added. “The smart ones — the ones that will be here in 50 years.”

Williams singled out the Japanese financial and venture capital group SoftBank. He said the group was investing in founders of color, who could then create generational wealth and change their cities for the better.

Williams, who was born in Virginia Beach, also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League and thanked the local chapter for their work in financial wellness, health and housing.

The event, which could not be held in person because of COVID-19, was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Several local leaders were honored for representing King’s legacy of social justice.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up