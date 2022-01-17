CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
One person killed in Delaware house fire

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 5:16 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Del. — Fire officials in Delaware say one person was killed in a house fire Monday in a development north of Middletown.

Assistant State Fire Marshal  Michael G. Chionchio said the extent of the burns to the person killed in the fire made it difficult to immediately make an identification.

The body is being turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The News Journal reports that the blaze at a 2½-story farmhouse, located in the Airmont Acres development, was reported about 8:35 a.m. Monday.

