OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma executes man for slayings of 2 hotel workers during 2001 robbery; lethal injection is nation’s…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma executes man for slayings of 2 hotel workers during 2001 robbery; lethal injection is nation’s first of 2022.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.