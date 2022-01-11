CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Offer made to drop perjury charges in Ghislaine Maxwell case

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 12:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government will agree to drop pending perjury charges against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking case goes to sentencing later this year, prosecutors said.

The offer was made in a letter to a judge filed jointly late Monday by the prosecutors and Maxwell’s attorneys in federal court in Manhattan. The defense countered by asking that questions about the perjury charges be put off until the judge rules on its request for a new trial.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted last month of recruiting teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. Two perjury counts that were seperated from the main case accuse Maxwell of lying a 2016 civil deposition.

At a trial ending with her conviction last month, Maxwell vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Her lawyers argued that she was made a scapegoat for the sex crimes of Epstein, her onetime boyfriend and employer.

Last week, the defense seized on reports in the British media saying a juror had revealed to other jurors during weeklong deliberations that he was sexually abused as a child in trying to persuade them that Maxwell should be found guilty.

Among other challenges, Maxwell’s lawyers are contending the juror withheld his background before the trial in a way that compromised the jury selection process.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

