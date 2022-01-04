‘No. 1 priority’: NYPD busts gangs in push to curb violence

The Associated Press got a rare, firsthand view Tuesday as New York City police officers conducted early morning raids across Brooklyn in their fight against a pandemic-era increase in gun violence and homicides.

NEW YORK (AP) — One suspected gang member was wanted for killing an 18-year-old college freshman as he ran from a bodega.

Another was accused of wounding a college student while shooting at a gang rival.

In all, police say 17 suspects were charged in crimes including 14 shootings and four deaths.

