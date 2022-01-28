CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » New York Giants hire…

New York Giants hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up