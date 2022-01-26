CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
New Castle County settles sex harassment lawsuit

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 6:21 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — New Castle County says it has settled a federal lawsuit claiming decades of sexual harassment, largely by an officer who rose to the police department’s second-highest rank. The amount of the settlement wasn’t disclosed. However, news outlets report that the county council appropriated $1.7 million to partially fund settling claims that members of the county allowed now-retired Lt. Col. Quinton Watson to continue decades of sexual harassment and abuse. An ordinance passed Tuesday night says the county incurred more than $1.2 million in legal fees. Watson was allowed to retire in “good standing” in 2019 despite being under investigation. The Wilmington Police Department investigated and sent five of the women letters saying their claims were sustained.

