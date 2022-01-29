Missouri officers kill suspect, citing ‘imminent danger’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Officers in Springfield, Missouri, fatally shot an Arkansas man after they determined he had put a…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Officers in Springfield, Missouri, fatally shot an Arkansas man after they determined he had put a woman and her children in “imminent danger,” police said Saturday.

Police were called Friday night to a domestic disturbance at an apartment, where they said 28-year-old Mitchell R. Hooe of Arkansas was armed with a gun.

Officers confirmed that a woman and her children were in the apartment with Hooe. Police said in a news release that the woman was unable to speak freely “and it appeared she and her children were in imminent danger.”

The officers forced their way into the apartment and shot Hooe. He died at the scene.

Officers, the woman and the children were unhurt.

Police say the officers involved are on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Police did not disclose how many officers were involved in the incident.

