Mississippi hires new forensics laboratory director

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory has hired a new director. Mary Dukes, who has worked in the private sector and at crime labs in Louisiana, will now join Mississippi’s crime lab.

Dukes is taking over for the state’s previous forensics lab director, Sam Howell, who retired last year after decades working for the state.

The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory provides forensic services to law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The department has operations in Pearl, Batesville, Biloxi and Meridian.

Dukes has over 24 years of experience, according to a Mississippi Department of Public Safety press release.

