ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » National News » Mississippi hires new forensics…

Mississippi hires new forensics laboratory director

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory has hired a new director. Mary Dukes, who has worked in the private sector and at crime labs in Louisiana, will now join Mississippi’s crime lab.

Dukes is taking over for the state’s previous forensics lab director, Sam Howell, who retired last year after decades working for the state.

The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory provides forensic services to law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The department has operations in Pearl, Batesville, Biloxi and Meridian.

Dukes has over 24 years of experience, according to a Mississippi Department of Public Safety press release.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up