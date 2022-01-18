CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » National News » Microsoft to buy gaming…

Microsoft to buy gaming company Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $68.7 billion

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft to buy gaming company Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $68.7 billion.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News | Tech News

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up