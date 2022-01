BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Man who took cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing gets life sentence, chance of parole for…

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Man who took cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing gets life sentence, chance of parole for joining fatal chase.

