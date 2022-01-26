CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » Man paralyzed in Uber…

Man paralyzed in Uber vehicle crash sues for $63M

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform.

William Good, 31, of Somerville, alleges in the lawsuit that Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries to Mr. Good, who is now a quadriplegic.”

Good had hailed a ride to get from work in Boston to his home in Somerville on April 30, according to the suit.

The suit filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court seeks a jury trial and $63 million for severe physical, mental and emotional injuries, extraordinary pain and suffering, and permanent disability.

An Uber spokesperson told The Boston Globe the company could not comment on pending litigation.

The driver had a driving history that included moving violations, crashes and citations, the suit says.

“I struggle daily with the knowledge that this Uber employee was hired as a professional driver — the last thing he should have been hired to do,” Good told WCVB-TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up